WAYNE NEBRASKA MAN DIES AFTER FALL FROM BALCONY

A Wayne, Nebraska man has died after falling from a second story balcony Thursday night.

Wayne Police say 24 year old Clay Block fell from the balcony at 401 Main Street in Wayne around 9:45 p.m.

Rescue personnel found Block unresponsive on the concrete below the balcony.

He was taken to Providence Medical Center where he was pronounced dead due to the extent of his injuries sustained by the fall.

The Wayne Police Department is investigating the circumstances of Block’s death.