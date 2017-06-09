ROGELIO PABLO-MORALES MURDER TRIAL TESTIMONY CONTINUES

Testimony continued in Sioux City Friday in the first degree murder trial of 29 year old Rogelio Pablo-Morales, who is accused in the strangulation death of his estranged wife, 21 year old Margarita Morales, in May of 2015.

Friday the jury heard from several witnesses, including Mariella Pablo, the sister of the defendant.

She says she received a phone call from her brother shortly after the alleged crime took place:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/MORALES1.mp3

OC……..so I could help him. :14

She called 9-1-1 and performed CPR on Margarita Morales, who she found unresponsive in Morales’ car outside her Iowa Street home.

Prosecutor Mark Campbell played the 9-1-1 call for the jury.

There was also testimony from Jesse Morey, who met Morales when she was employed as a hostess at Sioux City’s Hard Rock Casino.

Defense attorney Michael Williams questioned Morey about his relationship with Margarita Morales, including a series of texts between them starting when he stayed at the casino hotel, eight days before her death.

Morey says Morales had told him she was divorcing her husband and they developed a friendly relationship.

When Williams questioned Morey on if the two had a sexual relationship, Morey denied the allegation:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/MORALES2.mp3

OC………an excuse. :12

Morey called Morales the night of her death and her husband Rogelio answered.

He told Morey to leave his wife alone.

Also testifying was Sioux City Policeman William Enockson, who was the first officer to arrive at the scene the night of Morales’ death.

Rogelio Pablo Morales was arrested at the scene by officers the night of his wife’s death.

The trial continues Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court.