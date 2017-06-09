ONE INJURED IN DAKOTA COUNTY BIKE ACCIDENT

One person was hospitalized following a collision between a bicycle and a motor vehicle Friday morning in Dakota County, Nebraska near Emerson.

The county sheriff’s Department says the 73 year old man riding the bike was struck near mile marker 56 on Highway 35.

The rider was participating in BRAN, which is a bicycle ride across Nebraska.

The injured man was taken to Mercy Medical Center by Emerson Rescue.

His name and condition are not being released.

The driver of the motor vehicle was issued a citation and released.

The accident remains under investigation.