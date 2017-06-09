GO OVER THE EDGE FOR BIG BROTHERS-BIG SISTERS

You will soon be seeing people going “over the edge” from one of Sioux City’s tallest buildings.

Lori Twohig, Executive Director of Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Siouxland, will be rappelling down the side of the Howard Johnson’s hotel at 4th and Jackson next week to help raise funds for her agency:

The second annual “Over the Edge” event takes place June 14th.

Twohig says there are 90 spots available and you have to raise $1000 to participate, but there’s also a new way for people to take part and help Big Brothers-Big Sisters;

All of the proceeds go to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland.