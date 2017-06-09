185th AIR GUARD TO HOST OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY

By Woody Gottburg -
U.S. Air Force aircraft on display during an open house event at the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa on September 2, 2009. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Technical Sgt. Oscar Sanchez/released

You will be able to see military aircraft of all types Saturday at Sioux City’s 185th Air National Guard base near Sioux Gateway Airport.

Captain Jeremy McClure of the air refueling wing says the guard unit is hosting a free public open house:


A U.S. Army CH-47F Chinook helicopter from the Iowa Army National Guard’s B 2-211 General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB) from Davenport, Iowa taxis to the 185th Air Refueling Wing ramp at Sioux City Iowa, June 9, 2017. The Chinook will be on display the 185th open house event on June 10, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ter Haar)

The day begins with a 5K run/walk on the runway at 9am.
McClure says the public open house begins at 10 a.m:


There will also be a B-2 Stealth bomber fly over during the event.

McClure says there will be food vendors on site with everything from burritos to BBQ plus plenty of water will be provided on what’s expected to be a hot day.

No large carry bags, coolers or lawn chairs will be allowed on the base for security reasons and you should wear closed toe shoes for safety.

The open house at the 185th runs from 10am until 3pm.

