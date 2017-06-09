185th AIR GUARD TO HOST OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY

You will be able to see military aircraft of all types Saturday at Sioux City’s 185th Air National Guard base near Sioux Gateway Airport.

Captain Jeremy McClure of the air refueling wing says the guard unit is hosting a free public open house:

The day begins with a 5K run/walk on the runway at 9am.

McClure says the public open house begins at 10 a.m:

There will also be a B-2 Stealth bomber fly over during the event.

McClure says there will be food vendors on site with everything from burritos to BBQ plus plenty of water will be provided on what’s expected to be a hot day.

No large carry bags, coolers or lawn chairs will be allowed on the base for security reasons and you should wear closed toe shoes for safety.

The open house at the 185th runs from 10am until 3pm.