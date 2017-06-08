TESTIMONY BEGINS IN PABLO MORALES MURDER TRIAL

Testimony is underway in the first degree murder trial of a Hubbard, Nebraska man accused in the death of his estranged wife.

29 year old Rogelio Pablo-Morales is charged in the strangulation death of his former wife, 21 year old Margarita Morales in Sioux City in May of 2015.

In his opening statement, prosecutor Mark Campbell of the Woodbury County Attorney’s Office, says the defendant killed his wife after an argument as they sat in their car with their young child in the back seat.

Campbell says the victim had told Pablo-Morales that she wanted a divorce.

Defense Attorney Michael Williams told jurors the case was a “shipwreck” with Margarita Morales wanting out of the marriage and having affairs with at least two other men.

Her older sister, Monica Terriques, testified that Pablo-Morales had assaulted Margarita several days earlier during Easter weekend after an earlier disagreement, where he choked and struck her during that altercation.

The trial continues Friday in Woodbury County District Court.