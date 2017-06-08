SUNNYBROOK CENTER CONSTRUCTION TO BEGIN

Ground breaking ceremonies were held Thursday for the new Sunnybrook Center to be located at 5500 Sergeant Road.

Dr. Beth Bruening and her husband Steve are the developers and their Bruening Eye Specialists will expand their practice into Morningside with the 27,000 square foot building.

Bruening Eye Specialists will occupy 7,000 square feet of the new Sunnybrook Center providing locations in both Dakota Dunes and Sioux City.

They will add approximately 12 new jobs in the expansion, including a new eye surgeon.

H & R Construction is scheduled to begin construction next week.

The $6.5 million dollar Sunnybrook Center is scheduled to be completed in early 2018.