Governor Dennis Daugaard has activated the state Drought Task Force to monitor drought conditions across South Dakota.

Task Force members will coordinate the exchange of drought information among government agencies as well as agriculture, fire and water-supply organizations.

The task force held its first meeting Thursday in Pierre.