OSHA REDUCES CITATIONS AGAINST BIG OX ENERGY

A statement from South Sioux City’s Big Ox Energy says the company has fully cooperated with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration regarding sanctions issued by OSHA.

OSHA re-evaluated Big Ox Energy from past alleged incidents and reduced citations for Big Ox Energy from 12 down to 5 citations.

OSHA also reduced the monetary penalty from $101,000 to $60,844.

The investigation was spurred by worker exposure to hydrogen sulfide gas.

Kevin Bradley, Director of Economic Development for Big Ox Energy, says OSHA and Big Ox agreed that a number of citations were duplicated in each of the inspections, so the penalty over the three inspections were reduced 40 percent and many citations were withdrawn.

Big Ox Energy plans to pay the fees, but OSHA stated that by paying these fees, Big Ox Energy is not admitting fault or liability.

Bradley says Big Ox Energy will continue to fully comply with OSHA standards to operate a safe facility in South Sioux City.