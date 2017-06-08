FORMER COACH PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO SEXUAL ASSAULT OF CHILD

A former Sibley-Ocheyedan football coach and teacher fired after the superintendent found him sleeping in his classroom next to a 10-year-old has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.

Court records say 39-year-old Kyle Ewinger entered the written plea Wednesday in Osceola County District Court.

Ewinger was fired after he was found with the boy sleeping on an air mattress.

A criminal complaint says the boy reported that Ewinger had performed a sex act on him.

His trial is scheduled to begin October 17th.

Nebraska court records say Ewinger has pleaded not guilty a charge of sexually assaulting a child in Douglas County.

No trial has yet been scheduled for that case.

