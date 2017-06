FIRE DAMAGED A BUSINESS IN SIOUX CITY’S BRIDGEPORT INDUSTRIAL AREA THURSDAY MORNING.

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE UNITS WERE DISPATCHED TO CONSUMER SUPPLY COMPANY AT 5101 HARBOR DRIVE JUST BEFORE 6:30 A.M.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THE FIRE STARTED IN A GRINDER MACHINE AREA.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED AND THE DAMAGE WAS CONFINED TO THE MACHINERY AREA.