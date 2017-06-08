EXTREME HEAT CAN BE A HEALTH THREAT

Another string of 90 plus degree days is starting and heat can be a tremendous health threat in Iowa.

It’s one of the country’s top weather-related killers with 94 people dying from extreme heat in 2016, more than double the 45 deaths the previous year.

Today (Thursday) is Heat Awareness Day and Meteorologist Kelsey Angle, at the National Weather Service, says it’s vital to stay aware of the forecast and take precautions for a heat wave.

Every summer, children and animals die or are hospitalized from being left unattended in a hot car.

On warmer days, temps inside the vehicle can quickly reach 160 degrees.

Children are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion, heat stroke and even death because their bodies generate more heat due to their size.

During extreme heat, check in on your neighbors, make sure your pets and livestock have adequate shade and water, and keep up with the changing forecast.

If heat index values are expected to be significantly higher, an Excessive Heat Warning will be issued.

Radio Iowa