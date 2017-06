THE SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS HOME GAME TONIGHT (THURSDAY) WITH WINNIPEG HAS BEEN CANCELLED.

TEAM OFFICIALS SAY MANY OF THE PLAYERS ON THE TEAM HAVE BEEN TAKEN ILL, AND THEY DO NOT HAVE ENOUGH PLAYERS TO COMPETE.

THE NATURE OF THE ILLNESS HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.

THE EXPLORERS TRAVEL TO GARY-SOUTHSHORE FOR A WEEKEND SERIES THERE BEGINNING FRIDAY.

THE GAME WILL BE MADE UP IN AUGUST.