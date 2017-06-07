TWO ARRESTED ON METH CHARGES AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

Two men are in custody facing drug charges after Sioux City Police arrested them Wednesday morning.

Police say an officer was making a traffic stop when the suspects opened the door to their vehicle and threw out small bags which turned out to contain meth.

Both suspects also had outstanding warrants against them.

31 year old Fredrick John Nunes of Omaha is charged with possession with intent to deliver meth and two traffic violations.

He also is being held for Nebraska authorities on $100,600 bond.

18 year old Cristian Amaro is charged with possession of meth.

He is being held on $2000 bond.

A June 16th court date is set for both defendants.