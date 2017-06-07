TESTIMONY CONTINUES IN BPI VS ABC NEWS TRIAL

Updated 3:35pm 6/7/17

Testimony continued Wednesday in the $1.9 billion dollar defamation lawsuit filed by Beef Products Incorporated against

ABC Broadcasting and reporter Jim Avila.

Dr. Mindy Brashears of Texas Tech University took the stand to testify that she visited BPI manufacturing plants 18 to 20 times over four years and tested and ate the beef product.

She reached nine conclusions through her work there:

Dr. Brashears has a PHD in food microbiology and has worked in the beef industry her entire life.

She explained how lean finely textured beef is produced from sparse lean beef trimmings.

Dr. Brashears also explained how LFTB is made to the jury.

The trial continues Thursday in Union County District Court in Elk Point, South Dakota.

