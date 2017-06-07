NO WIDESPREAD FLOODING THREAT EXPECTED ON MISSOURI RIVER

Officials with the U-S Army Corps of Engineers are predicting the above-normal runoff into the Missouri River basin will continue most of the summer.

Kevin Stom, an engineer in the Corps’ Omaha office, says it will not mean any widespread flooding along the waterway.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/MO.mp3

OC………..”percent of average”

Now that we’re into the much-warmer weather of June, Stom says the remaining mountain snowpack will melt off quickly.

The Corps has adjusted releases from Gavins Point Dam to make up the difference, boosting the amount of water being released in cubic feet per second, or C-F-S.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/MO2.mp3

OC………”through June” :15

The monthly report from the Corps says only localized flooding is possible along the Missouri River basin due to heavy rain, mostly in the downstream region.

Radio Iowa