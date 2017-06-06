TESTIMONY BEGINS IN BPI VS ABC NEWS TRIAL

Tuesday marked the first full day of witness testimony in the $1.9 billion dollar defamation lawsuit filed by Beef Products

Incorporated against ABC Broadcasting and reporter Jim Avila.

The trial in Union County District Court in Elk Point stems from ABC news reports that referred to BPI’s lean, finely textured beef as “pink slime.”

Columbia University Professor Ran Kivetz was the first witness called late Monday afternoon by BPI.

He continued his testimony Tuesday talking about how ABC’s news reports on television and online allegedly misled the public into thinking BPI’s product was not safe or nutritious.

The trial continues Wednesday.