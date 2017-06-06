NEW HOTEL APPROVED DESPITE CONCERNS FROM MAYOR

The city council on Monday approved the new hotel project to be constructed on the east side of Sioux City’s Convention Center.

The council voted 4-1 to approve the five story, 151 room Courtyard Marriott Hotel.

Mayor Bob Scott cast the no vote, with concerns about losing the convention center parking lot and its affect on nearby businesses.

The hotel project includes a two deck parking area with 70 spots reserved on the ground level for hotel guests and the upper level with 70 spots for the public.

The Mayor told assistant city manager Mike Collette that if the hotel is full, there likely wouldn’t be enough parking:

There’s also concerns about how the lack of parking would affect the nearby Promenade Cinema.

Weeknight parking is not free, so those attending a movie Monday through Friday would have to pay to park.

Local realtor Dick Salem says that won’t benefit anyone:

Mayor Scott told Economic Development Director Marty Dougherty that older people would not walk from nearby parking ramps to the movies:

The Convention Center hotel is proposed as part of the Sioux City Reinvestment District, which also includes an Ag Expo building near the former stockyards.