MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE & WESTERN IOWA TECH ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP

MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE AND WESTERN IOWA TECH HAVE ENTERED INTO A PARTNERSHIP THAT SCHOOL OFFICIALS SAY WILL CREATE AN ACADEMIC ROADMAP FOR COMMUNITY COLLEGE STUDENTS TO EARN A BACHELOR’S DEGREE.

MORNINGSIDE PRESIDENT JOHN REYNDERS SAYS A STUDENT FROM WESTERN IOWA TECH WITH A TWO YEAR ASSOCIATES DEGREE WILL BE ABLE TO TRANSFER TO MORNINGSIDE THEIR JUNIOR YEAR TO EARN A DEGREE IN BUSINESS AND ACCOUNTING, EDUCATION OR SOCIAL AND BEHAVIORAL SCIENCE:

MORNINGSIDE PROVOST WILLIAM DEEDS SAYS THE TRANSFER PROCESS WILL START WITH EARLY IDENTIFICATION OF STUDENTS WHO WISH TO GET A FOUR YEAR DEGREE:

W.I.T. PRESIDENT TERRY MURRELL SAYS THE PATHWAY PROGRAM WILL CONTINUE A STRONG PARTNERSHIP THE COMMUNITY COLLEGE SHARES WITH MORNINGSIDE:

STUDENTS CAN FIND OUT MORE ABOUT THE PATHWAYS PROGRAM BY TALKING WITH ACADEMIC COUNSELORS AT EITHER SCHOOL.