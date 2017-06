If you’ve never brought your children to the downtown LaunchPAD Children’s Museum, Thursday will be a good time to check out the facility.

Executive Director Bob Fitch says the second annual free day at LaunchPAD Children’s Museum takes place on June 8th.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/LAUNCHPAD1.mp3

OC……PEOPLE COME DOWN. ;13

Fitch says there will be plenty of new activities to go along with the traditional exhibits at LaunchPAD:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/LAUNCHPAD2.mp3

OC………GIVING AWAY BOOKS. ;19

The LaunchPAD Children’s Museum is located at 623 Pearl Street in the downtown area.