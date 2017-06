JUNE IS ALZHEIMER’S AWARENESS MONTH AND THE LOCAL ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION HELD A RIBBON CUTTING RECEPTION TUESDAY TO ANNOUNCE WHAT EVENTS ARE PLANNED.

SPOKESPERSON JILL MADSEN SAYS SIOUXLAND DAIRY QUEENS WILL HELP WITH A FUNDRAISER:

THE COLOR PURPLE IS USED TO PROMOTE ALZHEIMER’S ACTIVITIES AND AWARENESS AND MADSEN SAYS THERE’S ALSO EVENTS PLANNED AROUND THE SUMMER SOLSTICE:

CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUPS ARE ALSO HELD THROUGH THE AGENCY LOCATED AT 1315 ZENITH DRIVE.

A CONFERENCE ON ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE WILL BE HELD AT WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE LATER THIS MONTH.