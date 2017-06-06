WORK RELEASE ESCAPEE IN CUSTODY (UPDATE)

UPDATED 3:30pm 6/6/17

Authorities say a work release inmate who failed to return to the Sioux City Residential Treatment Facility Monday night is now back in custody.

38 year old Jarrami Lee Berndt was arrested Tuesday afternoon by Woodbury County Sheriff’s deputies at Mercy Medical Center.

Berndt is now being held in the Woodbury County Jail.

————————————————————–

Authorities are searching for a work release inmate who failed to return to the Sioux City Residential Treatment Facility as required Monday night.

38 year old Jarrami Lee Berndt was convicted of voluntary manslaughter, terrorism, going armed with intent, Theft-1st degree, unauthorized possession of offensive weapons and reckless use of a firearm with serious injury in Woodbury County.

Berndt is a 38-year-old white male, who is 5’10” and 203 pounds.

He was admitted to the work release facility on March 1st.

Persons with information on Berndt’s whereabouts should contact the local police.