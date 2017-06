MORE CONSTRUCTION WORK ON THE INTERSTATE 29 PROJECT IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY WILL RESULT IN THE CLOSURE OF THE PIERCE STREET SOUTHBOUND ON RAMP THE NEXT TWO NIGHTS.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION SAYS THE RAMP WILL BE CLOSED TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY FROM 8PM UNTIL 6AM.

MOTORISTS WILL BE DIRECTED WEST ON GORDON DRIVE FROM PIERCE, SOUTH ON WESLEY PARKWAY AND THEN ONTO THE SOUTHBOUND RAMP.