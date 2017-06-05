MERCY MEDICAL & EXPLORERS TEAM UP TO STRIKE OUT STROKE

Mercy Medical Center and the Sioux City Explorers team up with the Siouxland Stroke Support Network Tuesday for a “Strike Out Stroke” event.

Mercy’s Nicole Shea says the focus is to raise awareness of stroke as an emergency along with signs, symptoms and risk factors:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/STROKE.mp3

OC…..as well. :16

Visitors can step inside the human brain, learn about the various structures and normal brain function, observe examples of brain trauma and disease, and view displays explaining some of the latest neurological medical treatments:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/STROKE1.mp3

OC….at any age. ;09

The tours of the giant inflatable brain exhibit are free to the public and begin at noon at the stadium parking lot.

Survivors of stroke will throw out the first pitch at 7:05 at the Explorers game.