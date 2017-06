FATAL STABBING ON NORTHSIDE OF SIOUX CITY

Sioux City Police are investigating the stabbing death of a man Saturday night.

Police say they responded to a disturbance involving a large number of people near 420 17th St around 10:20pm.

Officers learned that an adult male had been stabbed during the incident.

The victim later died as a result of his injury.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim at this time.

They say no charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.