ZERO FIREWORKS SALES APPLICATIONS RECEIVED SO FAR IN SIOUX CITY

Even though fireworks are now legal to be sold in Iowa, no applications have been received yet for sales in Sioux City.

Lt. Ryan Collins of Sioux City Fire Rescue says several applications have been downloaded by potential vendors, but none have been returned:

Collins expects that to change in the next few days, and then the approval process will begin to license the vendors:

Collins says it’s been a relatively quiet start to the fireworks season with only one complaint made to local authorities so far about fireworks being shot off in town.