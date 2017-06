ONE INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE VS CAR ACCIDENT

ONE MAN WAS SERIOUSLY INJURED THURSDAY NIGHT AFTER HIS MOTORCYCLE COLLIDED WITH A CAR ALONG HAMILTON BOULEVARD.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND 6:20PM AT THE INTERSECTION OF WEST 14TH AND HAMILTON.

POLICE SAY THE MOTORCYCLE DRIVER SUSTAINED SERIOUS LIFE THREATENING INJURIES AND WAS TAKEN BY AMBULANCE TO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER.

POLICE DID NOT SAY IF THE DRIVER OF THE CAR WAS INJURED.

THE DRIVER’S NAMES HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.

THE CAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.