MERCY MEDICAL AND EXPLORERS TO WEAR BLUE FOR CHILD ADVOCACY

The Sioux City Explorers and their fans will all be wearing blue Saturday night at the X’s game on Mercy Field.

Mercy Medical Center’s Tori Hilton says the 2nd annual Blue Out Night will help raise funds to support Mercy’s Child Advocacy Center in the prevention and awareness of child abuse:

Mercy’s Child Advocacy Center helps around 800 children each year:

Hilton says a lot of fun activities are planned before the game:

Pre-game activities begin at 5:00 pm on Saturday with the first pitch at 7:05.