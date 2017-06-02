JURY SELECTED FOR BPI VS ABC NEWS TRIAL

Over five years after Dakota Dunes based Beef Products Incorporated filed a$1.9 billion dollar defamation lawsuit against ABC Broadcasting, the trial in the case will finally get underway Monday in Elk Point.

Jury selection wrapped up late Thursday with a panel of 12 jurors and four alternates selected for the case to be heard in Union County District Court.

The lawsuit stemmed from ABC news reports that referred to BPI’s lean, finely textured beef as “pink slime.”

BPI says those reports led to loss of business, plant closures and hundreds of layoffs of company workers.

Opening statements are set for Monday morning at 8:30 with Judge Cheryle Gering presiding over the case.