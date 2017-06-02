JAMES NEEDY JOINS MIAMI MARLINS ORGANIZATION

SIOUX CITY, IA – The Sioux City Explorers announced today that the Miami Marlins have purchased the contract of Explorers RHP James Needy. Needy will report to the Jupiter Hammerheads, the Marlins Advanced-A affiliate in the Florida State League.

Needy was named the Explorers opening day starter and pitched a gem against the Sioux Falls Canaries, tossing 5.1 innings while allowing only 1 run on 5 hits and striking out 9 batters, earning the win. The X’s also won Needy’s next two starts against Lincoln and Fargo-Moorhead. The Santee, CA native owned a 2.93 ERA in his 3 starts with the X’s and is currently ranked 2nd in the American Association with 20 strikeouts.

Needy was drafted by the San Diego Padres in the 6th round of the 2009 MLB Draft from Santana HS (Santee, CA). Needy got off to a solid start in his first professional season at the rookie level posting a 2.65 ERA but injured his knee in spring training the following year causing him to miss the entire 2010 season. The 6’6 right hander bounced back quickly starting the 2012 season at the Triple-A level with the Tucson Padres. Needy had his best professional season in 2014 where he pitched the entire season for the Double-A San Antonio Missions going 10-5 with a 2.91 ERA, while racking up 113 strikeouts to just 50 walks. For his efforts, Needy was named a San Diego Padres Organizational All-Star as well as a Texas League Mid-Season and Post-Season All-Star. The San Diego, CA native split the 2015 season between Double-A and Triple-A before missing the entire 2016 season due to Tommy John surgery.

With Needy’s signing by the Marlins organization, the Sioux City Explorers have now had 12 player’s contracts acquired by an affiliated organization since the completion of the 2015 season; Ryan Kalish – Chicago Cubs, Rob Wort – Boston Red Sox, Patrick Johnson – Pittsburg Pirates, Ryan Court – Boston Red Sox, Noah Perio – Los Angeles Dodgers, Tayler Scott – Milwaukee Brewers, Connor Overton – San Francisco Giants, Lindsey Caughel – Seattle Mariners, Reinier Roibal – Los Angeles Dodgers, Nelson Ward – Seattle Mariners, Kurt Heyer – Miami Marlins, James Needy – Miami Marlins.