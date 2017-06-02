FORMER ANTHON RESCUE SQUAD CLERK UNDER INVESTIGATION

State Auditor Mary Mosiman has released a report on an investigation of the Anthon, Iowa Rescue Squad that shows over $100-thousand dollars of improper use of credit cards and the organization’s money.

Mosiman says the investigation focused on former secretary/treasurer Kristine Roggatz.

The State Auditor was called in after the city and rescue squad staff was contacted by a collection agency regarding a Capital One credit card established in the organization’s name which they were not aware of.

Moisman says there were 19 cash withdrawals made at A-T-Ms and purchases from phone service providers, online vendors, and retail vendors.

The audit covered a period from January 2009 through December of 2014

Mosiman says there was a lack of oversight, and it was something that could be easily taken care of by the organization.

Copies of the report have been filed with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Woodbury County Attorney’s Office, and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.

Radio Iowa