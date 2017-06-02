FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY RETURNS TO DOWNTOWN

Over a thousand people showed up in front of the old Riviera Theater for lunch Friday afternoon.

Those attending were lined up on 4th Street for the first of this summer’s “Food Truck Fridays”.

There was a variety of offerings from Mexican food to Barbecue, plus Italian cuisine, dessert items and more.

Sarah Fish of Downtown Partners says a lot of groups have come together for the second summer of the lunchtime offerings:

The trucks will be serving a variety of food Fridays on Historic 4th Street between Jones and Jackson Streets from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.