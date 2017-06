DRIVER CHARGED IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY ROLLOVER

PLYMOUTH COUNTY AUTHORITIES HAVE IDENTIFIED AND CHARGED THE DRIVER OF A TANKER TRUCK THAT OVERTURNED ON HIGHWAY 75 THURSDAY MORNING, CAUSING TRAFFIC TO BE DETOURED FOR NEARLY TEN HOURS.

58 YEAR OLD RONALD VAN KIEFT OF KIRKVILLE, IOWA WAS CITED FOR FAILURE TO MAINTAIN CONTROL.

SHERIFF’S INVESTIGATORS SAY VAN KIEFT APPARENTLY FELL ASLEEP WHILE DRIVING THE SOUTHBOUND SEMI TANKER BETWEEN MERRILL AND HINTON AROUND 5AM.

THE TRUCK ENTERED THE MEDIAN AND ROLLED, CAUSING THE NORTHBOUND LANES TO BE SHUT DOWN.

VAN KIEFT SUSTAINED MINOR INJURIES IN THE ACCIDENT.