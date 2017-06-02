COUNTY SHERIFF WARNS OF HOME IMPROVEMENT SCAMS

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Department is warning area residents to be wary of traveling home repair solicitors.

Sgt. Pat Hinrichsen says summertime is the season for door-to-door home improvement scams:

Sgt. Hinrichsen says the scammers will promise professional work at reduced prices because they happen to be in the area doing another job and they have extra material.

Often times, the material and work are poor quality.

The elderly are often targets for these types of scams and he says you can lose more than the money they ask for doing the work:

If you are interested in having repairs done, Hinrichsen says to always get more than one estimate from licensed contractors and check with the local Better Business Bureau on the contractors history.