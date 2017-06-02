Carli Tritz Promoted to Women’s Basketball Assistant Coach

Omaha, Neb. — After spending the last three season on the Bluejay bench as the Video Coordinator (2016-17) and as a Graduate Manager (2014-15 & 2015-16), Carli Tritz was promoted to an Assistant Coach for the Creighton Women’s Basketball team on Thursday, June 1st.

“Carli has a dynamic and fun personality that makes her a natural coach. The coaching profession is so relationship-driven, and Carli is terrific in building and sustaining relationships,” said Bluejay head coach Jim Flanery . “Her work ethic and loyalty since she started as a player at Creighton, then feeding into her roles the past three years, made her someone I trust can keep pushing this program forward in our pursuit to achieve and excel. Carli is both a learner and a team player. We look forward to the contributions she can make to our staff, team, program, and the larger university community.”

During her seven seasons (four as a player) with Creighton, Tritz has been part of three trips to the NCAA Tournament and two conference championships (2017 in the BIG EAST and 2013 in the Missouri Valley Conference). During her tenure with the Bluejays, Tritz has been part of 141 victories. Forced to end her playing career prior to the 2013-14 season due to chronic knee pain, Carli recorded 1,041 points over 97 games. Tritz’s best performance as a Bluejay came when her team needed it the most, the 2011-12 MVC Tournament. She was named the Tournament MVP, delivering a career-high 29 points in the Bluejays’ semifinal win over Missouri State. One night later in the final against Drake, Tritz supplied 19 points to guide Creighton to its first NCAA Tournament appearance under Flanery.

“This is extremely humbling because Creighton means a great deal to me,” said Tritz. “While I’m excited to start my coaching career, to give back to a University that has given me so much is something I am immensely grateful for.”