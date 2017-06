TRAFFIC STOPS RESULT IN 225 CITATIONS

A TRAFFIC SAFETY PROJECT ALONG I-29 WEDNESDAY NIGHT LEAD TO THE SEIZURE OF MULTIPLE DRUGS.

SIOUX CITY POLICE, THE IOWA STATE PATROL AND WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES COMBINED TO MAKE 173 TRAFFIC STOPS WHICH RESULTED IN 225 CITATIONS BEING ISSUED.

AUTHORITIES SEIZED OVER 26-GRAMS OF MARIJUANA, HALF A GRAM OF COCAINE AND OVER A HALF GRAM OF METH.

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WAS SEIZED FROM THREE SUSPECTS ALONG WITH A HANDGUN AND PRESCRIPTION PILLS.

AN OPEN CONTAINER OF ALCOHOL WAS FOUND DURING ONE STOP AND AN OWI FIELD TEST WAS GIVEN.