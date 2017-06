Authorities in Minnesota have arrested a man suspected of robbing the Tobacco Hut on 27th Street in Sioux City in May.

Sioux City Police say 48 year old Cyrus Allen Free of Winnebago, Nebraska was taken into custody in Prior Lake, Minnesota on outstanding federal warrants.

Robbery charges are pending against him.

Free is believed to be the man who allegedly used a handgun in stealing cash and cigarettes from the Tobacco Hut the evening of May 22nd.

He is currently being held in Minnesota.