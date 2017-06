SEABOARD TRIUMPH CONTINUES HIRING FOR NEW PLANT START UP

SIOUX CITY’S SEABOARD TRIUMPH FOODS’ PORK PROCESSING PLANT CONTINUES TO RAMP UP FOR THE START OF OPERATIONS LATER THIS YEAR.

THE COMPANY HELD A JOB FAIR ALL DAY THURSDAY AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.

COMPANY VICE PRESIDENT OF OPERATIONS BRIAN DESCHEPPER SAYS THERE ARE AROUND 900 TOTAL POSITIONS THE COMPANY WAS SEEKING APPLICANTS FOR:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/PORKJOBS.mp3

OC………..RECEIVING AS WELL. ;16

HE SAYS WORK ON THE PLANT IS PROGRESSING AS SCHEDULED FOR A LATE SUMMER OPENING:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/PORKJOBS2.mp3

OC…LATE AUGUST TIME. :14

DESCHEPPER SAYS THE STARTING WAGES WILL BE VERY COMPETITIVE WITH THE INDUSTRY.

YOU CAN ALSO APPLY ONLINE AT SEABOARD TRIUMPH FOODS DOT COM.