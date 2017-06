LEEDS SPLASH PAD PROVING TO BE A POPULAR NEIGHBORHOOD ATTRACTION

AROUND SIXTY CHILDREN TOOK ADVANTAGE OF A NEW WATER PARK AREA IN SIOUX CITY TO COOL OFF DURING THE WARM WEATHER THURSDAY AFTERNOON.

THE LEEDS SPLASH PAD WAS OFFICIALLY DEDICATED WITH A RIBBON CUTTING WITH KIDS PLAYING IN THE BACKGROUND.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT WAS AMONG FOUR CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS WHO HELPED WITH THE CEREMONY:

CITY PARKS DIRECTOR MATT SALVATORE SAYS THE NEW SITE OPENED IN TIME FOR THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND:

THE SPLASH PAD IS LOCATED AT 3810 41ST STREET AND IS FREE TO THE PUBLIC.

ITS HOURS ARE FROM 10AM UNTIL 8PM SEVEN DAYS A WEEK.