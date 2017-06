HIGHWAY 75 ROLLOVER ACCIDENT (UPDATE)

UPDATED 1:45PM 6/1/17

NORTHBOUND TRAFFIC ALONG HIGHWAY 75 IS STILL BEING REROUTED AROUND AN EARLY MORNING ACCIDENT.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICIALS SAY A SEMI TANKER WENT INTO THE DITCH BETWEEN HINTON AND MERRILL AROUND FIVE O’CLOCK THIS MORNING.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY AUTHORITIES SAY THE RIG FROM FEED ENERGY OF MANKATO, MINNESOTA WAS FULLY LOADED WITH LIQUID CORN MASH, SO THE TANKER HAS TO BE DRAINED BEFORE IT CAN BE REMOVED FROM THE MEDIAN.

A DEPUTY SAYS THE DRIVER APPARENTLY FELL ASLEEP AND THE SOUTHBOUND TRUCK ENTERED THE MEDIAN AND ROLLED.

HE SUSTAINED MINOR INJURIES.

THE DETOUR TO C60 AND K42 IS EXPECTED TO LAST THROUGH MID-AFTERNOON.

