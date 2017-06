ONE MAN WAS INJURED AFTER THE CAR HE WAS DRIVING PLUNGED DOWN A 30 FOOT EMBANKMENT INTO THE BIG SIOUX RIVER THURSDAY AFTERNOON ON SIOUX RIVER ROAD NEAR STONE PARK.

AUTHORITIES RESCUED THE 60 YEAR OLD DRIVER FROM THE VEHICLE.

THE FRONT END OF THAT VEHICLE WAS PARTIALLY SUBMERGED IN THE RIVER.

THE DRIVER WAS TAKEN TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL WITH MINOR INJURIES.

THE CAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

PHOTOS COURTESY KMEG/KPTH