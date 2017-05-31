LITTLE CAESAR’S “LOVE KITCHEN” HELPS LOCAL GOSPEL MISSION

Several people staying at Sioux City’s Gospel Mission shelter were served a pizza lunch Wednesday thanks to the Little Caesar’s “Love Kitchen”.

Jeff O’Meara drives the portable pizza kitchen around the country to help feed the needy:

That’s enough pizza to feed around 200 people.

Pastor Harold Youtzy of the Gospel Mission says Little Caesar’s has been a great friend and partner:

Pastor Youtzy adds that the food pantry at the mission has a strong demand upon it:

O’Meara says the next stop for the Little Caesar’s Love Kitchen will be Ames, Iowa.

Photo by George Lindblade