LITTLE CAESAR’S “LOVE KITCHEN” HELPS LOCAL GOSPEL MISSION

Several people staying at Sioux City’s Gospel Mission shelter were served a pizza lunch Wednesday thanks to the Little Caesar’s “Love Kitchen”.
Jeff O’Meara drives the portable pizza kitchen around the country to help feed the needy:
That’s enough pizza to feed around 200 people.
Pastor Harold Youtzy of the Gospel Mission says Little Caesar’s has been a great friend and partner:
Pastor Youtzy adds that the food pantry at the mission has a strong demand upon it:
O’Meara says the next stop for the Little Caesar’s Love Kitchen will be Ames, Iowa.
Photo by George Lindblade