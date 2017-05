The South Dakota Department of Public Safety has identified the woman whose body was found along Interstate 29 near North Sioux City over the weekend.

Authorities say 54 year old Elizabeth Connelly of Sioux City was apparently walking along I-29 in the dark when she was struck by a semi.

Connelly’s body was found early Sunday.

Authorities say the semi driver was not charged in the accident.

No other information has been released regarding that accident.