I-29 RAMP WORK UNDERWAY NEAR SALIX

Construction work on ramp shoulders along parts of Interstate 29 has resumed.

The I-29 interchange reconstruction project requires closing northbound I-29 on- and off-ramps at Salix at Exit 134 from now through Tuesday, June 13th.

The Iowa Department of Transportation’s Sioux City office says drivers will be directed around the northbound I-29 ramp work zone onto a signed detour route using Woodbury County roads D-51 and K-45.

After completion of the northbound I-29 ramps, construction work on the southbound on- and off-ramps will take approximately two weeks.