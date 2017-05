WEST HIGH STUDENTS TAKE PART IN “RED SAND” PROJECT

STUDENTS AT SIOUX CITY’S WEST HIGH SCHOOL USED RED COLORED SAND TO CALL ATTENTION TO HUMAN TRAFFICKING IN AN EVENT HELD OUTSIDE OF THE SCHOOL TUESDAY.

SOPHOMORE SARAH WALDNER ORGANIZED THE SCHOOL’S PARTICIPATION IN THE RED SAND PROJECT WITH THE SIOUXLAND COALITION AGAINST HUMAN TRAFFICKING:

WALDNER SAYS THE RED SAND HAS SPECIAL SIGNIFICANCE:

SHE SAYS HIGH SCHOOL AGE RUNAWAY STUDENTS ARE TARGETED BY THOSE INVOLVED IN SEX TRAFFICKING:

AROUND 625 STUDENTS AT WEST HIGH SCHOOL PLACED RED SAND IN THE CRACKS OF SIDEWALKS IN FRONT OF THE SCHOOL.

ANOTHER 95 STUDENTS AT THE DISTRICT’S DOWNTOWN CAMPUS PARTICIPATED THERE.

YOU CAN FIND OUT MORE ONLINE AT https://redsandproject.org.