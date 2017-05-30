REYNOLDS TO LEAD IOWA TRADE MISSION TO CHINA

Iowa’s new governor, Kim Reynolds, plans to follow former governor Terry Branstad to China later this summer:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/KIM-CHINA.mp3

OC……to China. ;06

Reynolds announced Tuesday that she and representatives from the Iowa Farm Bureau and other agriculture groups will travel to China between July 19th and 28th to meet with government officials and industry partners.

The trip is timed to coincide with the end of China’s 13 year embargo against U.S. beef:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/KIM-CHINA2.mp3

OC………where we’ll go. :15

China also imports 60 per cent of the soybeans grown in the world, so Kirk Leeds, who heads the Iowa Soybean Association, will be among the ag leaders joining Reynolds on the trip:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/KIM-CHINA3.mp3

OC……….organizations to China. :10

The group will also visit Branstad, who resigned recently from office and is now the U.S. ambassador to China.

He’ll be based in Beijing when the group arrives in China.