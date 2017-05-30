JURY SELECTION TO BEGIN IN BPI VS ABC NEWS TRIAL

Jury selection begins Wednesday in Elk Point, South Dakota for the $1.9 billion dollar defamation lawsuit trial filed by Beef Products Incorporated against ABC Broadcasting.

A pool of 400 potential jurors has been summoned for the case and selection is predicted to last until June 2nd in Union County District Court.

Twelve jurors and four alternates will be chosen from that pool.

The lawsuit claims ABC News and reporter Jim Avila damaged B-P-I by referring in news reports back in 2012 to the company’s lean finely textured beef as “pink slime”.

Opening statements and presentation of evidence would start on June 5th.

The trial is expected to last nearly two months, until July 28th.