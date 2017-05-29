PAMELA PAUL – MY LIFE WITH BOB: Flawed Heroine Keeps Book of Books, Plot Ensues

Author: Pamela Paul

Book: MY LIFE WITH BOB: Flawed Heroine Keeps Book of Books, Plot Ensued

Publishing: Henry Holt and Co. (May 2, 2017)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

People Pick • O Magazine Title to Pick Up Now • Vanity Fair Hot Type • Glamour New Book You’re Guaranteed to Love This Summer • LitHub.com Best Book about Books • Buzzfeed Book You Need to Read This Summer • Seattle Times Book for Summer Reading • Harper’s Bazaar • Vogue •The Washington Post • The Economist • The Christian Science Monitor • The Atlantic

Imagine keeping a record of every book you’ve ever read. What would this reading trajectory say about you? With passion, humor, and insight, the editor of The New York Times Book Review shares the stories that have shaped her life.