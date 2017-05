FREEDOM PARK BREAKS GROUND ON INTERPRETIVE CENTER

GROUND HAS BEEN BROKEN FOR A NEW 5000 SQUARE FOOT INTERPRETIVE CENTER AT SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

CITY OFFICIALS FROM BOTH SIDES OF THE RIVER, AS WELL AS MILITARY VETERANS AND CONTRIBUTORS HAD A HAND IN TURNING THE CEREMONIAL SHOVELS OF DIRT.

FREEDOM PARK PRESIDENT MIKE NEWHOUSE SAYS THE CENTER WILL

HONOR AMERICAN VETERANS OF ALL MILITARY CONFLICTS AND HOST TRAVELING AND PERMANENT EXHIBITS:

SOUTH SIOUX CITY MAYOR ROD KOCH SAYS THE INTERPRETIVE CENTER WILL HELP EXPLAIN THE SACRIFICE THE COUNTRY’S MILITARY VETERANS HAVE MADE TO GENERATIONS TO COME:

THE CEREMONY CAPPED A FULL WEEKEND OF EVENTS AT THE PARK, INCLUDING A REMEMBRANCE RUN ON FRIDAY AND 236 MOTORCYCLISTS THAT TOOK PART IN A SPECIAL RIDE ON SATURDAY.

NEWHOUSE HOPES TO HAVE THE CENTER COMPLETED BY THE END OF NOVEMBER.