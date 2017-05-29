CITIZEN’S POLICE ACADEMY TO GRADUATE 41ST CLASS

The Sioux City Police Department will hold a graduation ceremony Tuesday evening for the 21 participants of the 41st Citizen’s Academy.

Those taking part in the weekly sessions were provided in-depth training by local officers in many aspects of police work.

In addition to the classes, each student is required to participate in a four-hour ride-a-long and two hours of observation in the Communication Center.

Since 1995, the Sioux City Police Department has held Citizens Academy classes annually, graduating over nine hundred community members.

The graduation takes place at the Sioux City Public Museum at 7:00 p.m.